Funeral for ‘much loved’ 12-year-old Oisín Reddin to be held in coming days

Oisín Reddin's death notice states that he will remembered always 'by all his adoring family and many friends'.

A private funeral for the “much loved” Oisín Reddin, who it is believed was murdered by his father, Wayne O’Reilly, is to be held in the coming days.

Gardaí are investigating the theory that Wayne O’Reilly killed his son at his home in Clondalkin, Dublin, before he took his own life in the back garden of the home of his ex-partner in Ballyfermot.

Mr O’Reilly’s remains were discovered in the garden of the house in Ballyfermot on Thursday morning last, giving rise to immediate concern for the whereabouts and safety of his son.

Gardaí called to O’Reilly’s house in Clondalkin, forcing their way inside, where they found the child’s body.

A short funeral notice published on rip.ie says Oisín was a much loved son and brother who will be very much missed.

The notice states that Oisín, “died unexpectedly on 8th January 2026, a loving son, brother and grandson. Oisín was a much loved son to Pamela and an amazing brother to Cíon. He will be very sadly missed and always remembered by all his adoring family and many friends.”

It adds: “A private family funeral will take place in the coming days. May He Rest In Peace.”

Mourners were invited to leave messages of sympathy for Oisín’s family in the “condolence” section of the website. Funeral details for Mr O’Reilly have yet to be announced.