Ireland

Funeral for ‘much loved’ 12-year-old Oisín Reddin to be held in coming days

Gardaí investigating theory that boy’s father killed son at his home in Clondalkin, Dublin

Oisín Reddin's death notice states that he will remembered always 'by all his adoring family and many friends'.
Oisín Reddin's death notice states that he will remembered always 'by all his adoring family and many friends'.
Tim O'Brien
Wed Jan 14 2026 - 21:401 MIN READ

A private funeral for the “much loved” Oisín Reddin, who it is believed was murdered by his father, Wayne O’Reilly, is to be held in the coming days.

Gardaí are investigating the theory that Wayne O’Reilly killed his son at his home in Clondalkin, Dublin, before he took his own life in the back garden of the home of his ex-partner in Ballyfermot.

Mr O’Reilly’s remains were discovered in the garden of the house in Ballyfermot on Thursday morning last, giving rise to immediate concern for the whereabouts and safety of his son.

Gardaí called to O’Reilly’s house in Clondalkin, forcing their way inside, where they found the child’s body.

READ MORE

Verdict of medical misadventure in death of woman who died after home birth

Limerick woman jailed for life for murder of boyfriend’s four-year-old son

Enoch Burke leaves Mountjoy Prison after High Court orders release to prepare for hearing

Feeder Schools: Six take-aways from this year’s listings

A short funeral notice published on rip.ie says Oisín was a much loved son and brother who will be very much missed.

The notice states that Oisín, “died unexpectedly on 8th January 2026, a loving son, brother and grandson. Oisín was a much loved son to Pamela and an amazing brother to Cíon. He will be very sadly missed and always remembered by all his adoring family and many friends.”

It adds: “A private family funeral will take place in the coming days. May He Rest In Peace.”

Mourners were invited to leave messages of sympathy for Oisín’s family in the “condolence” section of the website. Funeral details for Mr O’Reilly have yet to be announced.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist