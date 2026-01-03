John Quinn, author and broadcaster, dies aged 84

Broadcaster and author John Quinn has died at the age of 84.

Born in Ballivor, Co Meath, on December 11th, 1941, Mr Quinn passed away on New Year’s Day at University Hospital Galway (UHG). He lived in Clarinbridge, Co Galway.

Mr Quinn worked as a teacher before becoming an award-winning radio broadcaster.

A highly regarded figure in Irish media and literature, he had a distinguished career spanning 25 years with RTÉ, the national broadcaster, where he produced numerous award-winning radio programmes and documentaries. He retired from RTÉ in 2002.

He was also an accomplished author of both fiction and non-fiction, with his children’s novel The Summer of Lily and Esme winning the 1992 Bisto Children’s Book of the Year award. Mr Quinn also wrote The Duck and the Swan.

Mr Quinn had recently published several books, including The Passing Year (2025) and Homage: A Salute to Fifty Memorable Minds (2024), and was celebrated for his contributions to broadcasting and literature.

In 1970 John Quinn changed careers, becoming general editor of Fallon’s, the educational publishers. He joined RTÉ as education officer with the pilot Radio Scoile scheme in 1975.

Two years later he became a radio producer and created works that earned him many national awards and international acclaim in Europe, New York and Tokyo.

He worked on Education Forum (1979-89) and then with The Open Mind (1989-2002), the weekly educational magazines.

He was also a driving force behind the annual Open Mind Guest Lecture Series and edited their publication in 1999. Among the lecturers were Gordon Wilson, John Hume and George Mitchell.

The writer was honoured with a Doctor of Letters by the University of Limerick in 2003.

He was also known for documentaries such as The Curious Mind and Three Men Standing At The Met, and the memoirs Sea of Love, Sea of Loss and Goodnight Ballivor, I’ll Sleep in Trim, reflecting on his childhood in Meath. He was also known for his non-fiction works Letters to Olive, The Tinakilly Senate and My Education.

He is survived by his three children, Deirdre, Lisa and Declan. His wife Olive predeceased him in 2001.

His remains will repose at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge, on Sunday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 1pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge.

Burial will take place on Tuesday at 1pm in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, Dublin.