Ireland

Man (70s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Meath

Crash took place on the N51 near Janeville in Slane shortly after 10.40am

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The single-vehicle crash took place shortly after 10.40am. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Hugh Dooley
Wed Aug 19 2026 - 12:181 MIN READ

A man in his 70s died after a crash near Slane in Co Meath on Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash took place shortly after 10.40am on the N51 near Janeville, in Slane, Co Meath.

The driver was the only person injured in the crash.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

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Gardaí said the coroner was notified.

The road was temporarily closed to allow for Garda specialists to perform a technical examination, but has since reopened.

Witnesses to the incident and those who may have dashcam footage of the N51 between 10.15am and 10.45am on Tuesday have been asked to contact gardaí.

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