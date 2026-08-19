Man (70s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Meath

The single-vehicle crash took place shortly after 10.40am. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A man in his 70s died after a crash near Slane in Co Meath on Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash took place shortly after 10.40am on the N51 near Janeville, in Slane, Co Meath.

The driver was the only person injured in the crash.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Gardaí said the coroner was notified.

The road was temporarily closed to allow for Garda specialists to perform a technical examination, but has since reopened.

Witnesses to the incident and those who may have dashcam footage of the N51 between 10.15am and 10.45am on Tuesday have been asked to contact gardaí.

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