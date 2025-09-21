Dry weather and autumnal temperatures forecast for week ahead

High pressure is expected to dominate later in week, bringing generally dry and settled conditions. Photograph: Alan Betson

Weather forecasters are predicting autumnal temperatures and dry weather for much of the coming week.

Met Éireann said Sunday would get off to a “dry and sunny” start for most, but there would be showers in the north and west. These will move further south during the afternoon but should die out in the evening.

Sunday will be cooler than recent days, with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Conditions are expected to remain dry overnight, but temperatures are forecast to fall to between two and six degrees, with patches of mist and fog forming.

Monday is forecast to get off to a “crisp, dry and sunny start”, but cloud will gradually move down from the north through the day.

Daytime highs of 11 to 14 degrees are expected, though it will again be cool overnight with temperatures falling to between three and eight degrees.

Tuesday is predicted to be another dry day with occasional sunshine and high temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Conditions will be generally cloudy on Wednesday, but the forecast suggests it will stay dry in most areas, though patchy light rain or drizzle may develop near Atlantic coasts. High temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are expected.

Met Éireann said high pressure would continue to dominate later in the week, bringing generally dry and settled conditions.