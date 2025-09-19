Ireland

Neale Richmond to warn of ‘unnecessary suffering’ as international donors cut overseas aid

Government to say Ireland spending record amounts as it launches annual report of Irish Aid

Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Martin Wall
Fri Sept 19 2025 - 06:00

The international aid system is facing an enormous funding crisis, and the closure or reduction in life-saving projects due to budget cuts will result in “more unnecessary suffering”, the Government is to argue.

Ministers will say on Friday that Ireland is spending more on international development assistance than ever in the 50-year history of Irish Aid at a time when other large donor countries are cutting back.

In a speech to mark the launch of Irish Aid’s annual report, Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond will say that while Ireland is spending record amounts, it is “a source of great regret that other donors appear to have chosen different paths”.

The new report will say that Ireland’s official development assistance (ODA) in 2024 amounted to a total of €2.35 billion, representing 0.56 per cent of gross national income (GNI).

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris will say the world is facing “turbulent and uncertain times”.

“From humanitarian disaster zones to places where people struggle to access food, education or healthcare, Ireland’s support makes a transformative difference to people’s lives. ”

Mr Richmond will say that those working in the international aid sector are fully aware of the consequences when life-saving assistance is not available.

“The result is more unnecessary suffering. Progress in tackling hunger, disease and poverty will continue to slow. Economic markets will remain underdeveloped. Children will remain locked out of education, locked out of employment and facing a future of extremely limited opportunity. That benefits nobody.”

The Minster will say he strongly believes it is in Ireland’s interest to continue to invest in international development and humanitarian aid.

He will say that “the impact of Ireland’s NGOs around the world cannot be overstated”.

“Ireland’s civil society partnership provides €100 million funding per annum to 10 Irish NGOs that have a proven track record of delivering international development assistance at scale.

“Ireland’s support for NGOs alone benefited at least eight million lives in over 100 countries,” he will say.

Mr Richmond will maintain that the public continues to strongly support Ireland’s overseas development assistance.

He will say that 73 per cent of Irish people believe that our overseas aid work is important, and 75 per cent believe in its ability to bring about positive change.

The Irish Aid report shows that Concern Worldwide received €36 million in financial support last year while another large agency, Goal, received €13.9 million.

‘The ground split ... we decided to leave’: Families in Ethiopia displaced by earthquakes face uncertain future ]

The report says the five countries that received the highest amounts of bilateral ODA support from Ireland in 2024 were: Ethiopia (€40.9 million), Ukraine (€33.9 million), Palestine (€30.5 million including support to the Palestinian people across the Middle East region), Mozambique (€26.1million) and Tanzania (€26million).

Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.