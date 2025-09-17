Ireland

Two men injured, one critically, in Co Cork crash

Gardaí appeal to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Both were taken to Cork University Hospital. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Tim O'Brien
Wed Sept 17 2025 - 16:25

A man has sustained what are described as life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on the N73 road near Mallow, Co Cork, at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries were said to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 30s, was also taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. Gardaí said his injuries were “not believed to be life-threatening at this time”.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-camera footage, and who were travelling on the N73 between Mallow and Mitchelstown between 7.15am and 8.15am are asked to make their recording available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

