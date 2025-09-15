State’s mobile phone emergency alert system still not publicly tested after two years

The alert received across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland during a test of the UK's phone-based emergency warning system on Sunday, September 7th. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

The Government has not yet publicly tested the mobile phone-based SMS emergency warning system which it implemented nearly two years ago.

Last Sunday, the UK government carried out its second national test of its emergency alert system. Millions of phones across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland loudlyrang out and vibrated shortly after 3pm.

In November 2023, the State introduced the first phase of its Public Warning System project. The system enables mobile network operators to send SMS text messages to the public on behalf of the Government, giving information and advice in the event of a big emergency or disaster.

The Government was required, under Article 110 of the EU electronic communications code, to introduce by June 2022 an emergency public warning system that could alert everyone in a specific area via their mobile phone to an ongoing crisis or upcoming disaster.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications, which oversees the public warning system remit, said it intends to establish a cell broadcast system like that used in the UK and other countries. This system uses “more effective technology for distributing public warning messages” and has “significant advantages” over SMS.

The cell broadcast PWS (public warning system) is more sophisticated, is not impacted by network capacity, congestion or SMS character limits, and can be sent to mobile phone users in specific geographic areas, they said.

An advisory service was established in 2023 to develop the cell system’s technical specifications and procurement is due to begin this year. Implementation and testing of this system, which provides a “highly effective warning system”, is expected to be complete in 2026, the spokesperson said.

“Either public warning system will be activated only in the most exceptional of circumstances, where there is a big emergency or disaster which poses a significant and imminent threat to human life, property, or the environment.”

The UK-wide test alert on September 7th was sent to all smartphones on the UK’s 4G and 5G networks, including those of visitors. Phones in flight mode, or which were switched off, did not receive the warning.

The message that appeared on mobile phones was entitled ‘Severe Alert’ and explained that a test was being carried out in case of a life-threatening emergency.

“You do not need to take any action,” it advised. “In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.” It offered links on how to prepare for emergencies and for more information regarding the alerts process.

The UK system was launched in March 2023 and was first tested in April 2023.