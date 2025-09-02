Ireland weather: August among hottest on record, continuing summer trend

Julia Tonge with her aunt, Sandra Curtis, from Dublin, in the Phoenix Park during August. Photograph: Alan Betson

August was the fourth warmest on record, with all parts of the country recording above-average temperatures, Met Éireann has said.

An average temperature of 16.83 degrees is only behind the 17.75 degrees recorded in 1995, the warmest August on record, as well as temperatures in 2003 and 2022.

It is the third successive summer month to have been among the warmest on record in Ireland. June was the fourth warmest on record, while July was the ninth.

When final figures are collated, the summer of 2025 is likely to be among the warmest since records began.

Six stations had their warmest August on record, with records spanning between 14 and 29 years.

Knock Airport had its warmest August since records began 29 years ago, and Shannon Airport had its warmest August since 2003, with a highest mean monthly temperature of 17.3 degrees.

The highest temperature of the month was 28.1 degrees at Shannon Airport on Tuesday, August 12th, and the lowest air temperature was 6.5 degrees in Mullingar on Sunday, August 10th.

Nine stations had their highest monthly minimum for August on record with records stretching back up to 85 years including long standing stations Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (11.2 degrees) and Malin Head, Co Donegal (11.8 degrees).

This points to consistently warm temperatures across the month, both during the day and at night.

July was the ninth warmest on record with a high for the summer of 31.1 degrees recorded at Mount Dillon on the 12th.

It was wet in parts of the west but dry elsewhere, especially in the east and south as high pressure dominated through most of the month.

Moore Park, Co Carlow, got just 30.5mm of rain (37 per cent of the monthly average) while Athenry, Co Galway, got 147mm (141 per cent) of the monthly average. Athenry received 30.1mm on Thursday last week.

The highest monthly rainfall total was 148.2mm (111 per cent of its LTA) observed at Newport, Co Mayo.

Six stations, mostly in the east and south, had dry spells between August 5th and 24th, lasting between 15 and 20 days. Two of those stations – Phoenix Park (lasting 18 days) and Dublin Airport (lasting 15 days) – also had absolute droughts between August 5th and 22nd. Dublin Airport also had its driest August since 2005.