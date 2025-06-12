Ireland weather: Thunderstorm warning in place until late afternoon

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for a number of counties on Thursday with Met Éireann warning of localised flooding.

The warning is in place until 2pm for Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford, and until 5pm for counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

The forecaster has also warned of the potential for lightning damage, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions for the duration of the yellow warning.

It said there will be further outbreaks of heavy rain on Thursday over many parts of the country, with some thunderstorms.

While it will be drier over parts of the southwest and west, there will be scattered showers - some heavy - with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms.

The rain will slowly clear northwards through the day, with a mix of drier brighter spells and scattered showers following, but the rain will linger in Ulster until nightfall.

There is potential for localised surface flooding, according to the forecaster. Highest temperatures will be between 16 to 21 degrees in light or moderate southeast winds.

Showery rain will clear to the north early on Friday. It will then be a bright day with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy. A few thundery downpours may develop in parts of the south, southwest and west. Highest temperatures will be between 17 to 22 degrees with mostly moderate southwest winds.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers on Saturday. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the chance of a few thunderstorms developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected, in generally light westerly or variable winds.

Early on Saturday night, a weakening band of rain and drizzle will push eastwards over Ireland. It will be rather cloudy for a time on Sunday with a few light showers spreading from the west, before becoming sunnier later in the day.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 18 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds. It will be mostly dry on Sunday night with just a few showers in the northwest.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest high pressure will begin to build near Ireland next week, bringing plenty of dry weather but some rain is also expected.