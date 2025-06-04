Ireland

Cyclist (60s) killed in collision with van in Co Cork

Fatal crash occurred at about 5pm on Wednesday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí are investigating fatal collision on N25 at Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire
Colin Gleeson
Wed Jun 04 2025 - 21:22

A man in his 60s has died following a collision in Co Cork on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved a van and a cyclist, occurred on the N25 at Carrigtwohill at about 5pm.

Emergency services attended the incident but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Cork Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The male driver of the van, who is aged in his 60s, received treatment at the scene.

READ MORE

Gardaí are investigating the incident. The road will remain closed overnight for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators on Thursday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera or dash cam footage and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter