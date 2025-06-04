Cyclist (60s) killed in collision with van in Co Cork

Gardaí are investigating fatal collision on N25 at Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

A man in his 60s has died following a collision in Co Cork on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved a van and a cyclist, occurred on the N25 at Carrigtwohill at about 5pm.

Emergency services attended the incident but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Cork Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The male driver of the van, who is aged in his 60s, received treatment at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the incident. The road will remain closed overnight for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators on Thursday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera or dash cam footage and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.