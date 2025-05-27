Ireland weather: ‘Unsettled and changeable’ skies predicted for this week

Weather Ireland: Spells of rain will continue into the Bank Holiday and next week. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

The weather in Ireland is due to be “unsettled and changeable” for the rest of the week, with low pressure dominating, according to Met Éireann.

Spells of rain will continue into the Bank Holiday and next week. There will be “some drier interludes too with spells of sunshine”, the forecaster said, with cooler temperatures expected over the weekend.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to spread northeastwards on Tuesday morning. It will become lighter and patchier by evening time, with a good deal of dry weather at that stage, though it will remain mostly cloudy.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 14 degrees over the northern half of the country, with light winds. It will be milder and breezier further south with highs of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Wednesday will be dry for a time with some sunny spells and a scattering of showers, which will be mainly in the north and northwest.

It will become increasingly cloudy in the southwest through the afternoon and evening, with rain following to most places through the evening. Highest temperatures will be between 14 to 18 degrees.

Met Éireann said Thursday will be mostly cloudy for a time with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy for a time in the north. Some bright or sunny spells will develop throughout the day, mainly further to the north and northwest, but with further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially further south.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 20 or 21 degrees, mildest in the south and southeast.

The forecaster said there is a “good deal of uncertainty in the details for Friday”, but it looks like rain will clear eastwards through the morning with sunshine and a scattering of showers to follow.

Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 21 degrees with mostly moderate southwest winds.

“The unsettled weather will continue for the June Bank Holiday weekend with spells of rain and showers at times,” Met Éireann said.

“While details will likely change between now and then, it looks like after a mainly dry start on Saturday [...] a band of showery rain will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon. The rain will clear into the Irish Sea, with sunshine and a scattering of showers following, some heavy in the northwest, with the chance of thunder.”

Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, it predicts.

Sunday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, some heavy and with a longer spell of rain spreading from the west for a time. There is a chance of thunder, especially further north.

Temperatures will be a little lower than the previous couple of days with highest values of 13 to 17 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday is likely to bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.