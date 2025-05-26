Department of Foreign Affairs HQ targeted again by protesters

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade offices were cleaned on Monday morning following red paint thrown over the façade. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The Department of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters in Dublin city centre has been daubed with red paint again.

The paint, believed to be thrown in the early hours of Monday morning, covered the facade of Iveagh House on St Stephen’s Green. Workers were present later on Monday washing the paint off the building.

The department said it was aware of “a security incident outside of Iveagh House early this morning”.

“An Garda Síochána was contacted and is actively following up on the matter,” a spokesman for the department said.

The incident comes after Gaza protest graffiti was daubed on Iveagh House last August. “Gaza BDS now” – a reference to the international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign led by supporters of the Palestinian cause against Israel – was painted in red on the building at the time.

In November 2023, red paint was thrown on Iveagh House during a pro-Palestine demonstration. The then tánaiste and minister for foreign affairs, Micheál Martin, strongly criticised the act at the time and highlighted the role Irish diplomats have played in the Middle Eastern crisis.