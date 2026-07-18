Met Éireann forecasts sunny weekend weather with temperatures set to reach 26 degrees

Temperatures are due to reach 26 degrees on Saturday with warm and sunny spells forecast for the coming days.

Met Éireann said temperatures will decrease slightly early next week, although it will continue to be dry and warm in most parts of the country.

Saturday will be warm and dry with the sunniest conditions in the midlands, south and east. Highest temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees, and it will be dry and largely clear tonight, with some isolated mist patches developing.

Sunday will be dry with hazy sunshine and a light northerly breeze. Highest temperatures will be between 20 to 26 degrees, though cooler near north and northwest coasts.

The forecaster said high pressure will remain dominant into next week, but slightly cooler and cloudier in the north and northwest with a few patches of drizzle there.

It will become cloudier overall on Monday morning, though with sunny spells over the southern half of the country. Most places will remain dry but patches of drizzle will affect parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster.

Highest temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees in Leinster and Munster and between 17 and 20 degrees in Connacht and Ulster.

Tuesday will see cloudier conditions, though sunny spells will develop away from the north and northwest. It will remain dry apart from isolated drizzle patches in the north and west.

Once again, it will be warmest in Leinster and Munster with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees and 16 to 20 degrees in Connacht and Ulster.

There will be a good deal of cloud on Wednesday, with the best of any sunny spells in southern counties. Highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the north to 24 degrees in the south in moderate northerly winds.

Met Éireann said there is due be little change in conditions on Thursday and Friday with cloud and drizzle in the north and west, and drier conditions with sunny spells elsewhere.

There is potential for more changeable conditions next weekend, it added.