Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts highs of 22 degrees today but change in conditions to come

Wednesday is expected to be another dry and sunny day, but Met Éireann has said rain is on the way.

There is a chance of a few showers on Wednesday, but it will be largely dry. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees generally, but it’ll be cooler near northern coasts.

Wednesday night will be dry with isolated mist patches around dawn. Lowest temperatures will range from 4 to 9 degrees.

Thursday will also be largely dry. Temperatures are set to reach 14 to 16 degrees in northern parts of Ulster and Connacht as well as near the Leinster coast, but 17 to 21 degrees elsewhere.

Friday will start off dry with sunny spells, but rain or drizzle will develop in the west towards the evening and spread eastwards. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees.

While it will be mainly dry up to Friday, the weather will become more unsettled over the weekend with rain expected.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with rain in most areas. The rain will gradually clear eastwards. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees.

Tara Hill fire

Farmers have spoken out about the impact of Sunday and Monday’s fire at Tara Hill near Gorey in Co Wexford.

Crews from Wexford and Wicklow Fire Services alongside local volunteers, the Gardaí and a helicopter battled the flames which were first noticed on Sunday afternoon and finally extinguished on Monday night.

Padraig Doyle, who farms at Tara Hill about 500 metres from the blaze, told The Irish Times his own farm was separated from the blaze by a local road and he felt reassured by the number of water tankers and fire fighters that his own property would be safe.

He said private houses further up the hill had been evacuated, but he had not heard of anyone’s homes being damaged by fire.

Mr Doyle, who is the chairman of the Wexford branch of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), said that mostly tree plantations were lost to the fire which may have been started in a number of ways. As the ground was extremely dry, he said a cigarette may have started it or even a piece of broken glass magnifying the sun’s rays.

President of ICMSA Denis Drennan said farmers right across the State were reporting the parched nature of their fields and he said that while this has allowed silage to be cut in very good conditions, grass growth is now a big concern in some areas.

“I’d like to compliment the commitment and response of the fire service and county council teams and all those who helped contain what might have been a very fraught and serious situation,” Mr Drennan said.