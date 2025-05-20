Major salmon fisheries close due to increase in water temperatures during hot spell

The Moy and Erriff river fisheries in Co Mayo were closed after water temperatures reached 20 degrees at the weekend

Two of the State’s main salmon fisheries have been closed due to increased water temperatures brought on by the recent spell of warm weather.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) made the decision regarding the Moy and Erriff river fisheries in Co Mayo after water temperatures reached 20 degrees at the weekend.

The authority said fish deaths dramatically increase in such conditions despite anglers practising catch and release fishing.

Three further State-owned fisheries – Galway (between the city and Lough Corrib), Cloongee (Co Mayo), and Ballyvarry (Co Mayo) – are being monitored closely and may be closed.

The authority said the decision guided by scientific advice and that any anglers with bookings would be contacted, but it was not possible say when the fisheries would reopen.

The hot and dry spell has seen water levels drop across most inland waterways with the result that water heats up very quickly putting fish under thermal stress.

However, Met Éireann’s Gerry Murphy said cooler and wetter weather is on the way.

He said Tuesday was starting off mainly dry but “through the morning showers will develop over much of the southern half of the country”. He said these showers would extend further north in the afternoon “and become more widespread”.

He said there may be a chance of some flooding and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest in the evening and outbreaks of rain will develop across the southern half of the country.

Wednesday is expected to be a mainly dry day with the return of good sunshine and just a chance of one or two isolated showers. Highest temperatures from most areas will range between 18 and 22 degrees.

“Looking further ahead, Thursday will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and perhaps one or two light showers,” Mr Murphy said.

Friday will start off dry with sunny spells, but it will tend to become cloudier from the west during the day bringing some further wet weather.

Saturday will see rain clearing to the east with scattered showers following.

“But it is going to be cooler at that stage with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees and moderate to fresh, gusty, westerly winds and we see further scattered showers across the country on Sunday,” he added.