Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for 10 counties on Tuesday

Met Éireann says cooler and wetter weather is on the way after the prolonged dry spell.

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for 10 counties set to be hit by thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The status yellow warning covers counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

The advisory will be in effect from 11am on Tuesday until 8pm, with the forecaster saying there could be spot flooding and lightning damage.

Met Éireann’s Gerry Murphy said cooler and wetter weather is on the way after a prolonged dry spell.

He said Tuesday would start off mainly dry but “through the morning showers will develop over much of the southern half of the country”. He said these would extend further north in the afternoon “and become more widespread”.

Rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest in the evening and outbreaks of rain will develop across the southern half of the country.

Two of the State’s main salmon fisheries have meanwhile been closed due to increased water temperatures brought on by the recent spell of warm weather.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) made the decision regarding the Moy and Erriff river fisheries in Co Mayo after water temperatures reached 20 degrees at the weekend.

The authority said fish deaths dramatically increase in such conditions despite anglers practising catch and release fishing.

Three further State-owned fisheries – Galway (between the city and Lough Corrib), Cloongee (Co Mayo), and Ballyvarry (Co Mayo) – are being monitored closely and may be closed.

The authority said the decision was guided by scientific advice and any anglers with bookings would be contacted, but it was not possible to say when the fisheries would reopen.

The hot and dry spell has seen water levels drop across most inland waterways with the result that water heats up very quickly putting fish under thermal stress.

Looking ahead, Mr Murphy said Wednesday would be a mainly dry day with the return of good sunshine and just a chance of one or two isolated showers. Highest temperatures from most areas will range between 18 and 22 degrees.

“Thursday will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and perhaps one or two light showers,” he added.

Friday will start off dry with sunny spells, but will tend to become cloudier from the west during the day bringing some further wet weather. Saturday will see rain clearing to the east with scattered showers following.

“But it is going to be cooler at that stage with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees and moderate to fresh, gusty, westerly winds and we will see further scattered showers across the country on Sunday,” Mr Murphy said.