Ireland weather: Temperatures up to 21 degrees expected but becoming unsettled

Juliet Nash from Sandymount walking dogs on the strand at Shelley Banks, Ringsend in Dublin on a very warm day. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Temperatures are due to reach between 20 and 21 degrees over the weekend.

Conditions will turn unsettled late on Sunday and into early next week with more settled conditions returning midweek, according to Met Éireann.

Friday is due to be largely dry day with long spells of sunshine, though some patchy cloud developing bringing the chance of a few showers, mainly in the West and southwest. Highest temperatures will be between 16 to 20 degrees generally, but a little cooler near some coasts in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Friday night will be mostly dry and clear, though a little cloudier in parts of the West and southwest with the chance of the odd light shower continuing.

Lowest temperatures will be between 2 and 9 degrees, coolest in the southeast, in light southerly or variable breezes with some areas of fog developing.

Any fog will clear on Saturday morning to leave a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine though with some cloud building and with showers developing, most likely for Atlantic coastal counties.

Met Éireann said highest temperatures will be between 16 to 20 or 21 degrees in a light, occasionally moderate southerly or variable breeze.

Saturday night will be largely dry and clear with just the odd light shower possible. Lowest temperatures will be between 4 to 9 degrees in light variable breezes, possibly more moderate near some coasts. Some areas of fog will develop.

Met Éireann said there is “some uncertainty in the details” but indications are that it will be mostly dry and sunny at first before showers or showery outbreaks of rain develop through the day with some heavy possible later.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 20 degrees with a light to moderate northerly wind developing.

Sunday night will be mild with further showers or showery outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will not fall below 7 to 11 degrees in moderate northeasterly winds, fresh near some coasts.

Showers or showery outbreaks of rain are likely to continue through much of Monday. Some heavy or thundery falls are possible.

It will be generally driest, sunniest and warmest in the north, with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in a mostly moderate easterly wind. The rain and showers will ease overnight, with most places becoming dry.

Current guidance suggests there will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday but some heavy showers will develop, particularly in the southwest and west, with thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, warmest in the West, in a light to moderate easterly wind.

The forecaster said current indications suggest the rest of the week will be largely dry and settled with just a few showers. Temperatures will generally reach the high teens to low twenties.