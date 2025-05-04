PSNI to employ drones to stop the killing of peregrine falcons

Peregrine falcons form a protected species in Northern Ireland but are still being targeted with poison. Photograph: iStock

High-tech drones will be used to monitor the illegal targeting of peregrine falcons in the North.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) will deploy “eyes in the sky” to carry out checks of various sites around Northern Ireland where the birds are known to nest, breed and live.

Operation Raptor – Peregrine Watch is an initiative by the PSNI along with the Partnership for Action against Wildlife Crime’s bird of prey subgroup.

The Northern Ireland Raptor Study Group (NIRSG) has detailed the targeted killing of 63 raptors, including 16 peregrine falcons, over a 15-year period. A similar problem exists in the South

READ MORE

This is despite peregrine falcons in the North being protected species under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985, which safeguards all birds of prey from persecution and disturbance.

Birds of prey are regularly poisoned because of the belief that they are threats to livestock or pets. One of the substances used is carbofuran, a pesticide that is extremely poisonous to birds.

The police drones will be used to view and assess falcon nesting and breeding areas that may otherwise be inaccessible and will allow the various agencies involved to keep a close check on nests, particularly in “at risk” areas, in the hope of reducing instances of illegal poisoning, shooting, trapping and taking of peregrine falcons and their eggs.

PSNI lead for rural and wildlife crime, Supt Johnstown McDowell, said the initiative is a “direct result of birds being targeted with very serious and dangerous substances in a number of areas across Northern Ireland”.

Supt McDowell said the poisons involved are also extremely toxic to humans.

The initiative encourages people to report any suspicions around birds being targeted.

He said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to working with partner agencies to tackle wildlife crime through prevention and education, as well as enforcement, and will continue to work hard to combat wildlife crime.”