Ireland weather: A dip in temperatures but more sun on the way

Photograph shows Kyle Griffin with Ben Blackwell on his back and Daniel Jordan with Teddy Coghlan on his back. Photo: Bryan O'Brien / The Irish Times

The weather in Ireland will generally be dry and bright on Sunday with spells of sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

While not reaching the high temperatures seen during the week, it’s expected to be quite mild.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees, but it will be cooler in the north and east with highs of 10 to 13 degrees. The warmest conditions will be in southern areas.

Tonight will be dry with largely clear skies, lowest temperatures will range from 1 to 5 degrees.

In Dublin, there has been a dry and bright start to the day but some light isolated showers are expected on Sunday afternoon. Monday is expected to be another dry day in the capital with temperatures peaking at 12 or 13 degrees.

In Cork, it will be sunny on Sunday, though patchy clouds and some light showers are expected this evening.

Monday will generally be a dry day across the country with spells of sunshine at first, but cloudier conditions are likely in the afternoon. Temperatures of up to 17 degrees are expected in the west, with highs of 11 degrees in the east.

The current spell of high pressure will continue in the coming days. It’ll be cooler at first, but Met Éireann says temperatures will gradually increase as the week progresses.

High temperatures of 16 degrees are expected in some areas on Tuesday, with highs of 18 degrees on Wednesday.

Sunny conditions are due to continue into Friday and next weekend, though some light showers are also likely.

The record temperature for April in Ireland was recorded on Wednesday, according to provisional Met Éireann data.

A very warm day across the State saw the previous April record of 25.8 degrees broken in Athenry, Co Galway, where a temperature of 25.9 was recorded in the provisional data. The previous record was set in Glenties, Co Donegal, in 1984.

The previous highest April temperature in Athenry was 21.8 degrees, set in 2011. Other areas saw their local April records broken on Wednesday, with highs recorded at 17 weather stations across the State.