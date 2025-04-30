Ireland weather: Wednesday temperatures could exceed 25 degrees and break April records, says Met Éireann

Ireland's weather set to be a scorcher over the next few days, said Met Éireann. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Wednesday is set to be a scorcher across the country with a chance of record temperatures for April, Met Éireann has said.

Temperatures are set to reach 25 degrees but could surpass the April record of 25.8 degrees, which was recorded in Glenties, in Co Donegal in 1984, said forecaster Michelle Dillon.

It’s not all good news, though, as there is also a chance of heavy showers in parts of the country on Wednesday.

The May bank holiday is set to remain dry and sunny but the warmer temperatures of recent days will not stretch through the weekend. While temperatures are forecast to exceed 20 degrees on Wednesday and in certain parts of the country on Thursday, Friday will be cooler and cloudier than previous days.

Dublin city residents and visitors to the capital will be unable to travel south on the Dart this bank holiday weekend, with the line between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones set to close between Saturday and Monday.

Irish Rail has announced there will be no Dart services between Grand Canal Dock and Wicklow between Saturday, May 3rd and Monday, May 5th due to engineering works, with all stations closed between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones and Kilcoole.

Rosslare Intercity services will also operate a bus transfer between Bray and Connolly.

Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland will accepting train tickets for those affected by the closure. Dublin Bus services on the Bank holiday Monday will follow a Sunday service with no nitelink in service on Sunday, May 4th.

Thursday will be a cool day in the north of the country while warmer conditions will continue in southern regions, said Met Éireann. It will feel much cooler in Connaught and Ulster with highest temperatures ranging between 12 and 17 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds. However, temperatures in Leinster and Munster will range between 18 and 23 or 24 degrees.

There will be some bright and sunny spells on Friday, with highest temperatures reaching 17 or 18 degrees Celsius and just a few light showers. However, temperatures will drop to four degrees Celsius in parts of the country overnight on Friday.

Saturday is due to begin as dry and bright but cloudier conditions will spread over the country through the morning and afternoon, bringing light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will range between 13 to 17 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping to between four and eight degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

Sunday is forecast to be dry and bright, with a chance of some isolated showers in the east of the country and highest temperatures reaching 18 or 19 degrees Celsius. Sunday night will be cold, with lowest temperatures dropping to one degree Celsius in parts of the country.

The Monday bank holiday will enjoy good spells of sunshine with temperatures ranging between 13 and 18 or 19 degrees Celsius.

Traffic across most Irish roads is expected to increase significantly on Friday afternoon and Monday evening, with hundreds of thousands of motorists heading towards coastal and holiday towns, said an AA spokesman. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journey, slow down and avoid distractions when driving, he said.