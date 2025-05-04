Fisherman (80s) found ‘safe and well’ after coast guard search

The Sligo-based coast guard helicopter R118, the Shannon-based coast guard helicopter R115, and the Corrib community rescue boat were tasked to search the lake from about midnight. Photograph: iStock

A fisherman in his 80s who had been declared missing on Lough Corrib has been located “safe and well”.

The man, understood to be from the Claremorris area of Co Mayo, had been reported missing by his wife at about 11pm on Saturday when he failed to return from a fishing trip.

He had set out from Golden Bay pier (between Corr na Móna and Cong) on a small craft.

The Sligo-based coast guard helicopter R118, the Shannon-based coast guard helicopter R115, and the Corrib community rescue boat were tasked to search the lake from about midnight.

READ MORE

“The search was suspended shortly after 4 this morning,” the coast guard said in a statement, “with plans for the Cleggan and Costello Bay coast guard units, alongside the Shannon based coast guard helicopter R115 to recommence the search of Lough Corrib and the surrounding areas at first light.

“Following resumption of the search at first light, the missing person was located safe and well shortly afterwards. No further details available at this stage.”

The search has been stood down.

“The Irish Coast Guard wishes to thank all personnel involved in this successful search.”