Fire causes significant damage to tourist ‘famine village’ in Co Donegal

A famine village. Local reports say at least two sections of Doagh Famine Village were destroyed by fire

Investigations are under way into the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a tourist “famine village” in Co Donegal. The fire at Doagh Famine Village in north Inishowen broke out on Saturday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the much-loved tourist attraction.

Local reports say at least two sections of the village were destroyed – a replica Orange Hall with displays on the peace process and a section dedicated to the history of Travellers. No one was injured in the blaze.

A statement on the attraction’s website says it is “closed until further notice”.

It continues: “Due to circumstances outside of our control Doagh Famine Village will be closed until further notice. If you have booked tickets to visit us please contact us for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank you all for your kind understanding at this time.”

The family-run attraction also includes original thatched cottages presented and maintained as they would have been in the second half of the 19th century.

Reactions on social media included expressions of shock and devastation, with tributes to the “hard work” put in to building up the attraction over three decades by the owners Pat and Majella Doherty.

“The amount of hard work that this family have put into the place year in and out is nothing short of amazing,” said one.

“I just know that there will be all the help in the world from everyone who knows them to rally around behind them in their hour of need,” said another.

Another, from the nearby Binion Bay caravan site, said: “We are still in shock about the devastating fire at Doagh Famine Village – 35 years of work, investment, commitment, care and attention to business. We know our whole community, Inishowen, Donegal and all our international visitors are in shock too.

“There is nothing but support here from all of the community, and so many people have been calling each other with the words rolling off their lips ‘we will have to give a hand, we will help get this sorted’.”