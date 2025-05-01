Irish-born Australian residents surpass 100,000 for first time

The number of people born in the Republic of Ireland who are now living in Australia has surpassed 100,000 for the first time.

A net addition of 8,500 Irish people in 2024 pushed the Republic’s population living in Australia from 94,540 in 2023 to 103,080 last year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

It is the highest recorded number of people from the Republic living in Australia, surpassing the 96,360 people living there in 2013 at a time when the after-effects of the Celtic Tiger crash were still reverberating.

Last year’s increase is at a time when there is full employment in Ireland. The number of Irish in Australia has almost doubled this century. In 2000 it was approximately 55,000.

In addition to those born in the Republic, some 25,920 residents born In Northern Ireland were living in Australia in 2024, up 860 on the previous year.

Some 8.6 million of Australia’s population of 27.1 million were born elsewhere, 31.5 per cent of the total.

The Irish-born population is not in the top 10 of migrant nations to the country.

The number of English people living in Australia, which was more than a million in 2014, dropped to 963,560 last year. England remains the country with the largest number of residents living in Australia.

There are 916,330 Indians, 700,120 Chinese and 617,960 New Zealanders in Australia.