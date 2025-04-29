Kneecap ‘do not, and have never’ supported Hamas or Hizbullah

Kneecap said they do not support Hamas or Hizbullah. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Rap group Kneecap have said they do not support Hamas or Hizbullah, or condone violence, in a statement released on Monday night.

The band were asked to clarify their position after it emerged that police in the UK were examining footage of two of their concerts.

A video from a November 2023 gig appeared to show one member of the group saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

In footage from another concert in November 2024, a member appeared to shout “Up Hamas, up Hizbullah”. Both groups are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK, and it is a crime to express support for them.

READ MORE

[ Taoiseach calls on Kneecap to ‘urgently clarify’ alleged comments about terror groupsOpens in new window ]

On Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on the band to “urgently clarify” their stance.

The group said they believe they have been subjected to a “smear campaign” because of their vocal support of Palestine.

In a statement, they said: “Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hizbullah.”

The band – comprising rappers Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) and Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) from Belfast, and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) from Derry – said they “condemn all attacks on civilians”.

“It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.”

The group said they also “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”. They said the footage is question was “deliberately taken out of all context” and “exploited and weaponised”.

They expressed their “heartfelt apologies” to the families of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP who was murdered in 2021, and Jo Cox, a Labour MP who was murdered in 2016.

On Monday Mr Amess’s daughter, Katie Amess, told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “It is just beyond belief that human beings would speak like that in this day and age, and it is extremely dangerous.”

Addressing the Amess and Cox families in their statement, the group said: “We never intended to cause you hurt.”

[ Kneecap say they have received ‘hundreds of violent threats’ over Coachella performanceOpens in new window ]

During the band’s set at the Coachella music festival in California on April 18th, the group led the crowd in chants of “free, free Palestine”.

A number of messages were displayed on the stage’s screens during their set, including one which read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US Government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.”

In their statement, the group said: “Suddenly, days after calling out the US administration at Coachella to applause and solidarity, there is an avalanche of outrage and condemnation by the political classes of Britain.” – additional reporting PA