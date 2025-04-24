Pedestrian (60s) dies following road collision in Co Mayo

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, has died following a road crash in Co Mayo on Thursday morning.

The collision, involving the woman and a lorry, occurred on the Rathbawn Road in Castlebar at about 9.55am

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from gardaí this afternoon. The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time as Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area between 9.30am and 10am are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.