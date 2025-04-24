Pedestrian (60s) dies following road collision in Co Mayo

A female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, has died following a road crash in Co Mayo on Thursday morning.
The collision, involving the woman and a lorry, occurred on the Rathbawn Road in Castlebar at about 9.55am
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from gardaí this afternoon. The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for a time as Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area between 9.30am and 10am are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.