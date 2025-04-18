Recycling centre in Co Meath damaged by major fire

The entrance to the Thornton Recycling Centre in Dunboyne, Co Meath. Photograph: Google Maps

A major fire at the Thornton Recycling Centre in Dunboyne was still smouldering this morning.

Three units from Meath County Council fire brigade fought the blaze which broke out at around 10pm on Thursday night.

The recycling centre is in the Dunboyne Industrial Estate, but no other premises were affected by the fire.

A Garda spokesman said no injuries were reported and foul play is not suspected.

“Gardaí were alerted to a fire at an industrial unit in Dunboyne, County Meath. An Garda Síochána has no additional information at present.”