Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues status orange weather warning for Co Wicklow

Easter Saturday will start off wet in most places with a lot of excess surface water around, though it will brighten up later.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Co Wicklow, cautioning of heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding.

The warning is in place until 11am on Saturday.

The Easter Bank Holiday has got off to a wet start with a yellow rainfall warning for the counties of Galway, Mayo, Cork, Clare, Kerry, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Dublin and Louth, Down and Antrim from 6am on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Easter Saturday will start off wet in most places with a lot of excess surface water around, though it will brighten up later.

READ MORE

Easter Sunday is looking mostly dry and pleasantly warm with temperatures of up to 15 degrees.

Easter Monday will be dry for the most part, with temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling by trains, trams and buses over the Easter bank holiday weekend have been warned to expect significant changes to some schedules.

No trains will operate between Dublin and Belfast on Easter Saturday through to Monday to allow for track maintenance work.

Enterprise services will operate as bus transfers between Dublin Connolly, Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry and Belfast. Passengers travelling to Portadown should change at Newry.

The Cork, Limerick and Tralee services will operate a limited service over the weekend due to engineering works at Charleville.

Tralee services will operate every two hours, connecting to and from Cork services at Mallow.

The Limerick/Limerick Junction services will operate with altered timings. Limerick Colbert direct services to and from Dublin Heuston will operate as normal.

The Cork commuter train between Glounthaune and Midleton will not operate on the first three days of next week on due to engineering works.

Luas will operate with Saturday timetables on Good Friday and Easter Saturday and with Sunday timetables for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

On Easter Sunday, trams on the Green Line will not run between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick from the first tram until 4.15pm.

On the Red Line, there may be some delays to facilitate the Easter Sunday parade at the GPO.

Bus Éireann will operate normal Friday services today, Saturday services on Sunday and Sunday services on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Dublin Bus will operate weekend timetables and have diversions in place on Easter Sunday from 5am until 3pm.

Dublin Airport anticipates around 460,000 passengers during the Easter bank holiday weekend with half departing and half arriving.

Dublin Airport spokesman Graham McQueen said: “The Dublin Airport team is ready to welcome everyone travelling over the coming days and we’d encourage all departing passengers to set themselves up for a smooth start to their trip by getting to the airport in plenty of time and preparing in advance for security screening.

“Our security times are consistently quick, with a processing time of under 20 minutes the norm when going through our terminals.”

Shannon Airport anticipates 123,000 passengers during the Easter season, marking its busiest holiday period of the year so far while 57,000 passengers will arrive and depart from Cork Airport.

On the roads, An Garda Síochána will be conducting a road policing operation until next Tuesday.

“Gardaí will be placing a particular emphasis on detecting those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as those speeding this weekend,” a spokesperson said.