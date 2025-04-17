Irish Unifil troops prepare for potentially hostile welcome in ‘volatile and unpredictable’ Lebanon

Members of the Defence Forces at the Glen of Imaal during a pre-deployment exercise of the 126th Infantry Battalion, Unifil. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Irish troops deploying to the Unifil mission in Lebanon next month will be entering a “highly volatile and unpredictable” operating environment, including a potential hostile civilian population, according to their commanding officer.

Both Hizbullah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are frequently breaching the ceasefire in the Irish area of operations, while unexploded ordnance from the recent Israeli invasion poses a serious danger, Lieut Col Edward McDonagh said.

There is hostility towards Unifil from some of the civilian population who have started to return to the area after the fighting, he said. This is being stoked by “disinformation” being spread by Hizbullah accusing the UN of not doing anything to protect civilians from Israeli forces.

The Defence Forces have participated in Unifil, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, since 1978. To date, more than 30,000 Irish personnel have served in the eastern Mediterranean country, with 47 fatalities.

The 126th Infantry Battalion will rotate into southern Lebanon in May. Its 308 personnel include 10 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Malta.

Medics tend to 'casualties' during a pre-deployment Mission Readiness Exercise of the 126th Infantry Battalion.

“There are persistent breaches of the ceasefire that was agreed between Israel and Lebanon. Those breaches seem to be on the Israeli side by the IDF and on the Lebanese side by Hizbullah and other non-state actors,” Lieut Col McDonagh said.

“It’s uncertain as to what direction the conflict is going. What is clear is the outbreaks are volatile and they’re persistent.”

While Israel has pulled most of its forces back from Lebanon, they continue to man a number of positions there, including one in the Irish area of operations, the officer said.

Irish troops currently have full freedom of movement to carry out patrols, he said.

“There are, however, isolated incidents where returning civilians may act unfriendly and may halt Irish patrols.”

About 40 per cent of the civilian population have returned to their homes in southern Lebanon in recent months after being forced to evacuate due to the Israeli invasion.

“There is a perception that has been spread by Hizbullah, through disinformation and misinformation, that Unifil did nothing during the conflict, and that has caused some disquiet among the local population,” Lieut Col McDonagh said.

He said there is currently “very little contact between the Irish and Israeli forces.

The officer was speaking as the battalion took part in a mission readiness exercises in the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow.

Lieutenant Colonel Edward McDonagh.

On Thursday, soldiers simulated an attack on a armoured personnel carrier that left it immobilised and caused injuries to four troops.

During the exercise, which was modelled on a real-world experience in Lebanon, troops had to secure the area while treating and evacuating the wounded.

Another risk the battalion will face is the presence of unexploded ordnance left over from the recent violence. “There is going to be the remnants of war,” said Lieut Col McDonagh. “What I want to do as commander, is to ensure that the troops have the required skills and equipment to deal with those scenarios.”