Ireland weather: Sunny and warm with temperatures up to 20 degrees

Met Éireann has said that the weather will remain settled for the entire week.

Another glorious week of sunny and warm weather lies ahead with temperatures forecasted to reach close to 20 degrees on several occasions.

Met Éireann has said the weather will remain settled for the entire week with wall to wall sunshine with just a little bit of cloud at times.

The weather forecaster outlined that the remainder of the day will be dry and mostly sunny but there will be some cloud in the southwest and west.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 14 to 19 degrees, with it being coolest near the south and east coast due to a light east to southeast breeze.

Monday night will be dry and clear with some patches of mist and fog while a touch of frost is possible with lowest temperatures of 0 to 6 degrees, in a light easterly or variable wind.

Brandon Creath, a Met Éireann forecaster, predicted that a top temperature of 20 degrees could be reached on Thursday.

“The whole country is covered by a high pressure system which is giving lots of sunshine and weaker winds. The best of the weather will be in the west of the country particularly in Galway and Clare” explained Mr Creath.

“Thursday is the most likely day where temperatures have the potential of reaching 20 degrees. Clear blue skies will obviously mean cooler nights as temperatures on Sunday night did get as low as -1.5 in some areas.

“Thursday will see more cloud building up but it will be minimal. A low pressure will then move closer to the country so it will be a battle with the high pressure so the weather could start to break down somewhat on Friday or Saturday.”

Tuesday will start with mist and fog but will clear on throughout the morning leading to a dry and sunny day. Temperatures will again hit a high of 19 degrees in places and it will be coolest near the south and east coast due to a light east to southeast or variable breeze. Night-time will again be dry and clear with patches of mist and fog on Tuesday with temperatures hitting lows of 2 to 6 degrees with light and variable winds.

Wednesday will once again be dry and sunny with highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, coolest along the east coast due to a light easterly or variable wind. Night-time temperatures will be a repeat on Tuesday’s forecast.

Thursday will be a dry, calm and sunny day with top temperatures of between 16 to 19 degrees while when the sun sets lows of 4 to 7 degrees will be seen along with fog over the southern half of the country.

Thursday night will be dry and clear with fog developing, particularly over the southern half of the country where it’ll be calmest. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Fog will clear from most areas during Friday morning but may linger near some coasts. A fifth dry and sunny day with temperatures reaching between 14 to 19 degrees. It will be coolest in the northwest as winds will change westerly but will remain light and variable elsewhere.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Saturday will be a largely dry day, but cloudier than during the week. Showers and a slight decrease in temperatures are possible on Sunday which may bring an end to the spring sunshine and heat.

However, Mr Creath indicated that from next Monday onwards the weather will become more unsettled.