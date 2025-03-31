Woman (30s) dies in hospital from injuries in fifth road fatality of weekend

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a road traffic incident in Co Kilkenny has since died, bringing to five the number of people killed on Irish roads since Friday evening.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment after a collision with a vehicle on the N76 at Westcourt Demesne, Callan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred shortly before 9pm.

She was pronounced deceased on Monday.

READ MORE

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Three women were killed and two children taken to hospital with serious injuries following separate crashes in Cork and Waterford over the weekend.

Two women, one in her 40s and another in her 60s, died in the Cork crash.

They were the drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision at Navigation Road on the main Mallow to Killarney Road, the N72, at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

Separately, a woman in her 60s died following a three-vehicle collision on the N25 at Moonameen, Co Waterford, about 2.10pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, a man (70s) who died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal. Danny Gallagher, from The Glebe in Downings, was the driver of a van which crashed on the R245 outside Carrigart on the Milford Road at about 1pm.