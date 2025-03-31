Two women killed in Cork crash named as weekend roads death toll rises to five

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The two women killed in a road traffic collision in north Cork on Sunday have been named.

Mary Coughlan (64) from Kings Square, Mitchelstown and Susan O’Sullivan (41) of Beechwood Drive, Mallow were both pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the main Mallow-Killarney road.

Ms O’Sullivan was travelling east towards Mallow and Ms Coughlan was travelling west towards Killarney when the collision happened on Navigation Road about 3km from Mallow.

Two children, a girl (8) and boy (5), were injured in the collision and were rushed to Cork University Hospital by ambulance.

Both children remained in hospital on Monday after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision which happened on the busy road at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

Garda Supt Gary McPolin of Mallow Garda station described the collision as a terrible tragedy which has shocked and saddened the local community in north Cork.

He renewed the Garda appeal for witnesses or anyone with camera footage, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

Three other people were killed in separate incidents on Irish roads over the weekend.

A pedestrian, aged in her 30s, has been pronounced dead after a collision with a vehicle on the N76 in Callan, Co Kilkenny, on Friday evening. The woman was brought for treatment to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where she died on Monday.

A woman in her 60s died following a three-vehicle collision on the N25 at Moonameen, Co Waterford, at around 2.10pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, a man (70s) died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal. Danny Gallagher, from The Glebe in Downings, was the driver of a van which crashed on the R245 outside Carrigart on the Milford Road at about 1pm.