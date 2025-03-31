Gardaí rule out foul play in case of man (78) found dead in Cork city flat

An Garda Síochána are to prepare a file for the Coroner’s Court after a postmortem ruled out foul play in the death of a 78-year-old man found unresponsive in his flat in Cork City at the weekend.
Senior gardaí requested the services of the Office of the State Pathologist after the discovery of the man’s body in Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield late on Saturday.
The man, who lived alone, was found in the hallway after a neighbour raised the alarm. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.
Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster carried out a postmortem at the hospital on Monday, which found nothing suspicious about the man’s death.
Gardaí had preserved the man’s flat pending the outcome of the postmortem but have now released the flat as they begin preparing a file for a coroner’s inquest.
Officers have carried out door-to-door inquiries and examined CCTV footage from local shops and businesses to try to establish when the man was last seen alive.