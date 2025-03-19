Gardaí investigate stabbing on Cork street that leaves man with serious injuries

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on the motive for the knife attack but they believe that at least two people were involved in the assault. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man was found in a serious condition on a street in Cork on Wednesday after he was stabbed several times by a number of men.

The emergency services were alerted shortly before midday when passersby came upon the injured man lying on the ground at Wellington Road near St Luke’s Cross.

The man had suffered several stab wounds to the torso and was bleeding but was conscious and speaking to paramedics as they worked to stabilise him at the scene.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was undergoing emergency surgery for wounds that gardaí described as “serious”.

It is understood the man – who is eastern European and in his 30s – had been living in Ireland for several years but is not a resident of the St Luke’s area.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on the motive for the knife attack but they believe at least two people were involved in the assault.

Officers have cordoned off three places where they found blood and are trying to establish where the initial attack took place and whether the group followed the man as he tried to flee.

They have also begun taking witness statements from people who were in the area at the time as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries to see if anyone saw or heard the assault.

They have also begun canvassing for CCTV footage along the busy thoroughfare that links Coburg Street and St Patrick’s Hill near the city centre with St Luke’s and then leads on to Mayfield.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021-4558510 on the Garda Confidential Line on 11800 666 111 or any garda station.