Ireland

Two men (20s) seriously injured in Co Westmeath collision

The N4 in Rathowen village is closed to traffic on Sunday morning with diversions in place

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire.
Órla Ryan
Sun Mar 23 2025 - 13:05

Two men in their 20s were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Westmeath in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic incident, which occurred shortly after 2.30am in Rathowen village.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

The two male occupants of the vehicle were transported to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries.

READ MORE

The N4 in Rathowen village is closed to traffic, with diversions in place. These will affect people travelling between Mullingar and Longford. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) and who were travelling on the N4 near Rathowen village around the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.