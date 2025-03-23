Two men (20s) seriously injured in Co Westmeath collision

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire.

Two men in their 20s were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Westmeath in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic incident, which occurred shortly after 2.30am in Rathowen village.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

The two male occupants of the vehicle were transported to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries.

READ MORE

The N4 in Rathowen village is closed to traffic, with diversions in place. These will affect people travelling between Mullingar and Longford. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) and who were travelling on the N4 near Rathowen village around the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.