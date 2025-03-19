Man dies after being struck by car in Thailand

An Irish man died after being hit by a vehicle in Thailand on Monday.

The 54-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV in the town of Khao Lak in the Phang Nga province at around 9pm.

The collision occurred close to the Sangsawan Palace Resort, according to local media. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.