Student who died after fall from apartment complex remembered as talented young hurler

Darragh McCarthy (21) from Midleton, who died after a fall from student accommodation in Cork city. Photograph: RIP.ie

A student who fell from an upper storey of a student apartment complex in Cork City died in hospital five days after the incident.

Darragh McCarthy (21), from Midleton, fell from an upper storey of the Eden Hall student accommodation on Model Farm Road at around 4am on Thursday, March 6th. His friends called the emergency services and paramedics treated the young man at the scene.

Mr McCarthy was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where his condition was described as critical. He died on Tuesday, March 11th.

It is understood Mr McCarthy fell from the fourth floor. Several units of the Cork City fire brigade, HSE paramedics and the gardaí attended the scene.

Gardaí are satisfied that no foul play was involved in the fatal incident.

Mr McCarthy was described locally as a talented hurler who helped his club, Midleton, win their first Cork Under 21A county hurling title in 11 years last year. The former Midleton CBS pupil was a student at the Munster Technological University in Cork City and had worked at Fota Resort and Golf Club.

Mr McCarthy is survived by his parents Niall and Aoife, brother, sister, girlfriend and a wide circle of friends and family.

His funeral will take place on Saturday morning.