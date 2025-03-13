Garda to increase presence on roads over St Patrick’s weekend as it targets drink-driving

Gardaí set up a checkpoint on Thursday morning. The public has been warned not to drive under the influence. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Members of the public have been warned to not drink and drive, or take drugs and drive, amid an increased Garda presence on the roads over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

On average, An Garda Síochána catches one person driving under the influence every hour – a figure that typically increases over a bank holiday weekend.

“We make one arrest an hour normally, and we are expecting that to increase over the weekend,” Chief Supt Jane Humphries, from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin on Thursday, Chief Supt Humphries said many people will be out socialising over the long weekend, but there is “no excuse” to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“What we don’t want to see is an increase of people being caught drink-driving or drug-driving during this weekend. There’s absolutely no excuse for it.”

People should plan their journey home in advance, either using public transport, getting a taxi or a lift from a designated driver who has not been drinking, she said.

“Make alternative arrangements to get home, don’t get into your car if you’ve taken drugs or drink. And especially as a passenger, do not get in as a passenger with somebody who has taken substances.”

A total of 174 people were killed on Irish roads last year, according to statistics published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), down from 181 in 2023.

Research carried out by the RSA last year found that, of 1,000 people surveyed, one in 10 admitted to driving after drinking.

At least 33 people have lost their lives on Irish roads to date this year, according to the RSA.

RSA director Sarah O’Connor said her organisation is particularly concerned about the St Patrick’s Day weekend as more alcohol is typically consumed.

“Last St Patrick’s Day, there were four fatalities and 30 serious injuries,” Ms O’Connor said.

“Really what this comes down to is: alcohol and drugs significantly increase your crash risk.”

Chief Supt Humphries made a particular appeal to younger drivers, those under the age of 25 are “twice as likely to have a serious or fatal road traffic collision during the hours of darkness”.

She also noted that many people are caught over the limit if they are breathalysed the following day.

“We do see a large number of arrests the morning after, right up to 2pm. So, if you have been out drinking the night before, it is really important that you don’t get into your car the following morning.

“Everybody’s body reacts differently to substances, it depends very much on your build, your size, how much you’ve had to eat. You cannot rely on some rule of thumb that you will be okay the next morning, just do not take that chance the next morning. It’s not worth it.”