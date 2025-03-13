Endangered monkey born at Fota Wildlife Park in Co Cork

Fota Wildlife Park in Co Cork has announced the birth of a François' langur monkey, a species classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The baby François' langur was born on the 1st of February — St Brigid’s Day — to mother Mei, and father Shinobi, who are both nine years old.

They reside in the Asian Sanctuary in the park, which is home to a variety of endangered species from across Asia.

Mei and her younger sister, Kaili, travelled from Twycross Zoo in the UK to Fota Wildlife Park in September 2022 as part of a European endangered breeding programme.

They were joined a few months later by the male, Shinobi, who arrived from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo .

This latest addition to the family follows the birth of Tang, who arrived in November 2023. The birth brings the group of François' langurs to five.

Like all François' langur babies, the youngster is currently sporting a striking bright orange coat, which contrasts vividly against the sleek black fur of the adults.

Over the next few months, the baby’s coat will gradually darken, eventually developing the species’ signature white sideburns that extend from the ears to the corners of the cheeks.

The bright orange baby François' langur monkey born in Fota Wildlife Park to mother Mei, and father Shinobi. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Lead ranger Teresa Power said this birth marks another milestone for the park’s successful breeding programme for this rare primate species.

She hopes the birth of this baby will help raise awareness about the critical need for conservation efforts for the endangered monkey.

“There is a wild population of 1,400 -1,650 in China and fewer than 500 left in Vietnam.”

Ms Power said that Mei is doing exceptionally well with her second baby.

“She is supported by her younger sister, Kaili, who has taken on the role of an enthusiastic and caring aunt. This behaviour, known as ‘allomothering,’ is common among François' langurs, where females within the group help to nurture and raise the young.

“Tang, now a big sister, initially showed signs of jealousy but is slowly adapting to the new arrival. Interestingly, she has been seen spending more time with her father, Shinobi, since the birth of her sibling. Meanwhile, the six-week-old monkey is already displaying curiosity, beginning to venture away from Mei for brief moments while still staying close to her for reassurance.”

Fota Wildlife Park is inviting the public to help name its newest arrival, whose gender has yet to be determined, via a form on its website.