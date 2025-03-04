Q&A: How the new gambling regulator will affect Irish punters

Under new gambling laws, social media advertising is restricted and adult customers will have to opt in to receive online ads.

When are the new gambling regulations coming in and how will they work?

The newly formed seven-member Údarás Rialála Cearrbhachais na hÉireann, or Gambling Regulatory Authority, will take control of the industry from Wednesday.

The regulator will decide who in the areas of gaming, betting and lottery will get licences to operate, and keep an eye on the new regulations.

The regulator is set to receive €9.1 million this year.

What kinds of things is the authority going to regulate?

Quite a lot. It is coming into force under the recently enacted Gambling Regulation Act, which covers various areas of reform. Broadly, this means advertising and sponsorship restrictions, as well as protecting children and problem gamblers.

An industry-funded social impact fund is designed to support educational measures and problem gambling treatments.

What will be restricted?

The new laws mean inducements such as free bets, VIP treatment, and free credit and hospitality are now banned.

Social media advertising is restricted, while adult customers will have to opt in to receive online ads. Radio and TV advertising of gambling products will be prohibited between 5:30am and 9pm.

How does the regulator plan to protect children and problem gamblers?

It will be illegal to allow children to participate in gambling, in most cases even by allowing them to be on a premises. But probably key is that advertising gambling as an attractive activity to children is banned. Nobody can supply clothing to children with gambling branding, and sponsorship of events or organisations involving children is not permitted.

As for those with gambling problems, the law offers supports such as banning the use of credit cards and credit facilities as well as ATMs in gambling locations.

Why does the industry need to be regulated?

The industry is huge and, many believe, lacking. It is worth as much as €8 billion annually and this is the first comprehensive legislation since 1956.

There has also been a shift in understanding of the damage it can cause, similar to that which produced regulation around alcohol consumption. Micheál Martin previously described gambling addiction as a “serious public health issue”, while the Economic & Social Research Institute estimated there are about 130,000 problem gamblers in Ireland.

So why has it taken so long?

It hasn’t really, these are just reforms. Many types are already licensed and regulated, the obvious ones being bookmakers. However, the previous situation was a patchwork of legislation, much of it outdated and failing to cover newer forms of gambling. The new Act repeals and replaces existing laws.

It cannot have been easy?

This new regime has come about after 17 years of planning and the involvement of six successive ministers.

Many of the problems have been in the corners of the industry – it is not just about bookmakers and conventional gambling. Charities and sports clubs, for example, often rely on local lotteries and draws, which fall under the new rules. Credit unions sought assurance over their car and cash draws. Licences for larger lotteries can now be acquired from the regulator.

Before it was passed, amendments were made to the legislation covering many of these concerns. Minister James Browne, who pushed the laws through, has said he experienced “endless” lobbying from the racing, betting and gambling industries, while numerous representations were made to senior politicians, right to the very top.

Will this just push gambling underground?

That has been a major concern and a risk highlighted by sections of the industry.

The legislation addresses measures and imposes strict prohibitions on illegal or criminal gambling activity, including potential prison sentences.

The Irish Bookmakers’ Association, which represents virtually all betting shops and brands in the country, flagged black-market gambling potential. It said its concerns were not about fair and effective regulation or customer protection, but over-regulation or poorly-constructed regulations that might drive customers underground.

Time will tell, but you can bet the industry will be watching.