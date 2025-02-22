Five-year–old boy injured fatally in Portlaoise road traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co Laois this afternoon.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a car occurred at approximately 4.20pm. A five-year-old boy was fatally injured and taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise in a serious condition.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and a postmortem will take place. The woman driver of the car, aged in her 40s, was not injured.

The road will be closed overnight and a technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Sunday morning.

It is the second death on Irish roads this weekend after a man died following a collision between a quad bike and motorcycle in Co Westmeath. The collision involving a quad bike and motorcycle occurred at approximately 3.30pm. The male driver of quad bike, aged in his 20s, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the Portlaoise collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co Laois between 4pm and 5pm this afternoon are asked to make this footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057–8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800–666111, or any Garda station