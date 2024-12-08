Storm Darragh: Train lines reopen but thousands remain without power in the North

Train lines have reopened in Northern Ireland but thousands of homes remain without power following Storm Darragh. Gusts of up to 70mph caused extensive damage to the electricity network in the province, with 48,000 customers losing power at the peak of the storm.

Co Antrim saw the most impact, with power station EP Ballylumford temporarily halting electricity generation on Saturday following damage to a chimney and scores of roads blocked by fallen trees.

From 3pm on Friday to 6am on Sunday, 1,336 incidents were reported on Northern Ireland’s roads – 1,000 of which were caused by fallen trees and branches. A bus also crashed close to Belfast International Airport and a loyalist mural in north Belfast was damaged.

On Sunday morning public transport provider Translink said all rail lines were open, although some speed restrictions were in place.

NIE Networks said around 7,000 remained without power by Sunday evening. The group indicated it may take a number of days to reconnect those customers.

Network operations manager Alex Houston said engineers were working to restore customers as quickly as possible. “Most of the faults affecting high numbers of customers have been repaired which has allowed us to restore significant numbers of customers.

“However, there are still around 1,200 faults across the network, some of which are affecting very small numbers of customers, so we do anticipate that it will take some time before we can get all of these cleared. Engineers will be working to restore customers as quickly as they can, and we will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.”

Community assistance centres are set to open later for those still without power.

South Lake leisure centre in Craigavon, Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn, Blair Mayne in Newtownards, Seven Towers in Ballymena, Cookstown leisure centre, Kilkeel leisure centre and Fermanagh Lakeland Forum will open from 2pm to 4pm offering warm drinks as well as charging and changing facilities.

Additionally, Coleraine leisure centre will open from noon until 3pm, and the Red Cross will be working with NIE Networks to provide support at Draperstown Centra, Islandmagee Spar and Newtownstewart Spar from 2pm – 4pm.

NIE Networks is also reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks customer helpline on 03457 643 643.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd thanked workers who responded to the impact of Storm Darragh.

“This is the third named storm of the season to fall across a weekend, and I want to thank the multiagency staff who have once again risen to the challenge and have worked together very effectively to keep the public safe. With over 1,300 incidents across the road network during the storm and 48,000 homes without power at its peak, this has been a difficult period.

“When those who could were staying indoors teams from my department were outside working in the atrocious weather conditions to keep people safe. Infrastructure staff were out on the ground all weekend monitoring river levels and removing accumulated material as well as clearing debris and trees off the roads to get all major routes open. I want to thank and pay tribute to them for doing so.

“I also want to commend all of the emergency services who have been to the forefront of the weekend’s operation keeping people safe in very difficult conditions.

“Thank you also to the Community Resilience Groups who were kept up to date with advance notice of severe weather warnings so that they were prepared and ready to respond in their communities. We will continue to work with other agencies as the clear up continues.” – PA