Storm Darragh: Power restoration could take days as forecaster warns ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Dan and Ann Coffey stare into the large crevice left after a 200-year-old tree was felled in Killarney Golf Club during Storm Darragh on Saturday morning. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Hundreds of thousands of homes were without electricity on Saturday after Storm Darragh battered the west coast overnight before blowing across Ireland.

Met Éireann status red and orange wind warnings expired on Saturday morning and a yellow warning remains in place for the entire country until 3pm. The forecaster said potential impacts include fallen trees, loose debris, difficult travelling conditions and some wave overtopping.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said the worst of Storm Darragh has passed.

“The centre of the depression is now off the east coast pulling into the North Sea,” he said. “It is still windy and will be windy through the rest of the day. You may see more impact than you would expect from this level of wind because there are weakened structures already.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but the worst of the wind has passed.”

A UK Met Office amber wind warning remains in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 9pm.

A gust of 141km/h was recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway at 9pm on Friday, the highest wind speed recorded in Ireland since Storm Ellen in 2020. This was followed by a sustained wind of 107km/h at 10pm.

The highest wind gust speeds recorded overnight were 124km/h at Knock airport, 122km/h at Roches Point, Co Cork and Sherkin Island, Co Cork, 120km/h at Shannon Airport, 115km/h at Cork Airport and 113km/h at Dublin Airport.

ESB Networks crews, some with assistance from the Defence Forces, are working to restore power to affected areas, with some 395,000 customers having lost their supply as of 7am because of the storm. In an update at 11.30am, ESB Networks said power outages nationwide were affecting 325,000 customers.

“From our experience of previous significant weather events and due to the severity of Storm Darragh, we expect that power restoration will take multiple days,” a spokesman said. “Significant numbers of impacted customers will have their power restored throughout today but restoration efforts will take a number of days and it is likely that the areas worst affected will take longer.”

High winds and rain hit Blacksod, Co Mayo overnight as Storm Darragh blew across Ireland. Photograph: Fergus Sweeney/PA Wire

In Northern Ireland, some 46,000 homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning.

Keith Leonard of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management said “the dangers posed by very strong winds” had passed.

“I would urge the public to continue to take care in the aftermath of the storm. In particular, motorists should take extra care as there are fallen trees reported all across the country with many roads closed. Ideally, I would advise drivers not to travel today unless necessary and to check your route in advance if you have to head out,” he said.

“With a yellow wind warning still in place, I would also urge the public to continue to stay away from coastal areas during this period and to heed the appeal from the Irish Coast Guard for people to ‘Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry’.”

Uisce Éireann said there had been disruption to water treatment plants in Kerry, east Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal, Leitrim and Galway.

“Due to the severity of the storm, Uisce Éireann had activated its emergency response processes, including deploying generators at key sites where power outages were likely,” said Uisce Éireann head of water operations Margaret Attridge.

“Uisce Éireann crews are now on the ground assessing the full impact and working to restore supply as quickly as possible. We are also working closely with the ESB to return power to key water services sites as quickly as possible.”

A tree is down on Trafalgar Road in Greystones following Storm Darragh. Source: Greystones Facebook page

Around the country, many regional and local roads were blocked on Saturday morning due to fallen trees and debris.

People planning to travel on bus services are advised to check with operators to see if their schedules are disrupted while Irish Rail said the weather had impacted some of its services. According to the rail operator, replacement buses are operating between Dundalk and Belfast. In Dublin, the Dart line is closed from Malahide to Howth Junction with crews working to remove a tree from the overhead lines.

Some ferry sailings were cancelled due to windy conditions.

In Galway, numerous roads were blocked on Saturday as a result of the storm. The N59 was closed just west of Oughterard, the N65 was blocked between Killimor and Portumna, the N84 at Corrandulla Cross was closed and there were reports of trees down on the N63 from Mountbellew to Ballygar.

Significant damage was caused to Gillooly Hall on Temple Street in Sligo which is currently undergoing renovation. Elsewhere, a marquee at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg had to be evacuated during a wedding on Friday night due to safety concerns as Storm Darragh hit Co Clare.