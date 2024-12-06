Storm Darragh: Status red weather warnings for six counties as ‘very difficult’ conditions forecast

A rainy day in Dublin at the entrance to Trinity University. Storm Darragh may bring some “severe and damaging gusts” on Friday night, Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Met Éireann has upgraded weather warnings to status red – the most severe level – for several counties on the western seaboard ahead of Storm Darragh’s landfall this evening, with very wet and stormy conditions expected across the country heading into the weekend.

A status orange warning for wind will also be in affect countrywide tonight.

The red wind warning for counties Mayo, Clare and Galway come into effect at 10pm tonight, extending to Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo one hour later. The warnings will expire between 2am and 3am on Saturday morning, when a status orange warning will remain in place until 10am.

In counties under a status red warning, the forecaster is warning of “extremely strong and gusty” northwest wind, with a risk of fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

An orange wind warning will come into effect in Munster and Connacht (excluding red warning counties) at 8pm on Friday evening, extending to Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan two hours later. The weather warning will expire at 10am on Saturday.

The forecaster is warning of the potential impacts of the storm in the impacted counties – including fallen trees, damage to power lines, “very difficult” travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued an amber wind warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland, valid from 3am to 9pm on Saturday.

According to Met Éireann, the storm may bring some “severe and damaging gusts” on Friday night, reaching storm forces at times near coastal areas. Localised flooding is a risk.

A separate yellow rain warning will be in effect from 10am on Friday, impacting counties in Connacht, as well as counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Clare. The warning will expire on 10am on Saturday.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Éireann and other stakeholders met on Thursday afternoon in advance of Storm Darragh’s arrival.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to take “extreme care” throughout the weekend as very difficult travelling conditions are expected.