Three people rescued after jet-ski incident in sea off Tramore

Three people were rescued from rocks on the Waterford shoreline. Photograph: Tramore RNLI

Three people were rescued after becoming stranded on rocks after an incident involving a jet ski off the Co Waterford coast.

A member of the public reported witnessing a watercraft eject a person into the sea near Tramore Pier on Saturday at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

A multi-agency response was triggered, involving a lifeboat crew, Tramore Coastguard, the National Ambulance Service and gardaí.

Tramore Lifeboat launched at 3.52pm and within minutes the crew located the jet ski and subsequently found three people stranded on the rocks under the cliffs at the Doneraile walk.

Two people were taken on board and brought to Tramore Pier. The lifeboat then returned and transferred the third casualty from a different location on rocks under the cliffs shortly afterwards.

None of the three involved in the incident was injured.

“The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre then requested that Tramore Lifeboat recover the jet ski, as it posed a danger to other water users,” a spokesperson for Tramore RNLI said.

The jet ski was towed to the Ladies’ Slip area of the beach for recovery where the lifeboat crew were assisted by members of Tramore Coastguard.

Clive Smith, lifeboat operations manager, said: “Thankfully everyone involved was brought safely ashore. We would encourage anyone using a jet ski or other personal watercraft to always wear a suitable buoyancy aid or life jacket, carry a means of communication and be aware of the local conditions before launching.”

“Helm Dave O’Hanlon and crew members Ward Griffin and Peter Kelly carried out a textbook extraction in challenging conditions.”

The rescue comes as the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI continue to urge the public to stay safe if planning an activity on or near the water over the long weekend.

A safety campaign by Water Safety Ireland offered advice to people planning water-based activities.

They are urged to check weather and tides, to carry a means of calling for help, to wear buoyancy aids, avoid alcohol and let someone know where they are going.

People who see someone who may be in trouble in the water can use marine VHF radio Channel 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.