Third man dies as a result of Co Donegal crash

A third person has now died as a result of a Co Donegal road crash last Friday.

Two friends died at the scene of the two-car collision in the village of Liscooley, near Castlefinn, just after 10pm.

Ryan Glenn (25) and Gordy Galbraith, who was in his 30s, were killed at the scene.

A couple in their 70s were also seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where they were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

It has been confirmed that one of those people - a man in his 70s - has now also died.

The latest death was confirmed by gardaí in Co Donegal.

“A woman and a man (both 70′s) from the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man has since sadly passed away in hospital,” said a spokesperson.

His wife continues to be treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Another woman in her 30s was also treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The funerals of the two men who died at the scene of the crash will take place later this week.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Galbraith, a father of two, will take place on Thursday. A service for Mr Glenn will take place on Friday, and both men will be buried in Castlederg cemetery.

The latest road incident brings to 17 the number of people who have now died on Donegal’s roads so far this year compared to ten for all of last year.