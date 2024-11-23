Two friends killed in Co Donegal road crash named locally as Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith

The road at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Donegal remained closed on Saturday morning with local diversions in place while a technical examination is due. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two men killed in a road crash in Co Donegal have been named locally.

The two, who were in their 30s, died instantly when their Ford Focus car collided with another vehicle in the village of Liscooley in east Donegal at approximately 10pm.

The men have been named as friends Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith. Both are understood to be from across the border in the nearby Co Tyrone village of Castlederg.

Three other people from the other vehicle, a Kia Sportage, were also injured.

A man and a woman, both in their 70s, were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital. They are currently in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Another woman, in her 30s, is also being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on a straight stretch of the N15 road, and An Garda Síochána are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators arrived at the scene at first light on Saturday morning.

Local Fianna Fail county councillor Patrick McGowan, who lives just minutes from the scene, said the entire community was in shock.

“I would also like to wish those injured in the tragedy a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” he said.

Head of the Garda Traffic Corps in Co Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, appealed for anybody who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact gardaí.

“We would appeal to anybody who was driving between Stranorlar and Castlefin from 9.30pm to 10pm and may have witnessed anything to contact gardaí,” he said.

The road remained closed on Saturday morning, with local diversions in place.

The deaths bring to 16 the number of people who have died on Co Donegal’s roads so far this year. This figure compares to 10 deaths for all of last year.