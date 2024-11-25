Ireland weather: Storm Bert clean-up continues as more moderate wind and rain forecast

As the clean-up continues after Storm Bert, Met Éireann has forecast more moderate wind and rain, particularly for the west coast.

The forecaster said there will be some sunshine and scattered showers today, but also some heavy rain with a chance of hail and a few isolated thunderstorms.

The showers are expected to be most frequent in the north, west and southwest – the areas among the worst affected by Storm Bert over the weekend. In Co Donegal the last of the weather alerts for Storm Bert passed at 8am, as areas badly affected by Storm Bert such as Killybegs where two foot of water flooded the town, the clean up continues.

Rail is also forecast today for the southwest, including abbeyfeale in Limerick and Listowel in Co Kerry which were badly affected by floods associated with Storm Bert.

READ MORE

Met Éireann said winds which will be occasionally near gale force and gusty for a time in the north and northwest, will ease through the day as Storm Bert moves away. Highest afternoon temperatures will be comparatively good, at seven to 10 degrees.

However, frost and some icy patches are expected tonight as temperatures fall to between -2 to +2 degrees

Tuesday is expected to be dry and sunny in most areas. However, there could be some well scattered showers most likely in coastal parts of the north, west and south. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in just light variable breezes.

The national outlook is for cold and mostly settled weather though midweek, with some frost and fog. It is expected to turn milder and a little more unsettled again on Thursday and Friday.

Met Éireann as issued a small craft warning for vessels from Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland to Strangford Lough. Westerly winds will reach Force 6 or higher at times