Man (20s) killed in road crash in Co Leitrim

A man (20s) has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim early on Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in Derryherk, on a local road between Kinlough and Garrison shortly before 7am.

The man, an occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has since been removed to the morgue at Sligo University Hospital.

A woman (40s), meanwhile, who was another occupant of the vehicle, was transferred to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

It brings the number of fatalities on Irish roads so far in 2024 to 155.