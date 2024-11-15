Your top stories on Friday: More than 4,600 Irish teachers working abroad; support for Independents rises in poll

More than 4,600 Irish teachers working abroad as schools at home struggle with staff shortages – study
More than 4,600 Irish teachers are estimated to be working abroad at a time of acute staff shortages in many schools, according to official estimates.
The analysis, the first official effort to quantify the volume of teachers who have emigrated, assumes that registered teachers without any evidence of taxable income or social welfare support in Ireland no longer reside in the State.
The volume of teachers abroad is likely to spark calls for more to be done to incentivise them to return home or help prevent young teaching graduates moving abroad in the first place.
