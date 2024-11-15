IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: More than 4,600 Irish teachers working abroad; support for Independents rises in poll

The latest news in Ireland and abroad including: Cost-rental apartments priced at almost €1,900 a month, while Kelleher and Ferguson lead Ireland to victory over Finland

Áine Nolan (4) with Garda Keith Moroney after she switched on the Christmas lights on Grafton Street in Dublin last night. Photograph: Bryan Meade/handout
Fri Nov 15 2024 - 06:58

More than 4,600 Irish teachers working abroad as schools at home struggle with staff shortages – study

More than 4,600 Irish teachers are estimated to be working abroad at a time of acute staff shortages in many schools, according to official estimates.

The analysis, the first official effort to quantify the volume of teachers who have emigrated, assumes that registered teachers without any evidence of taxable income or social welfare support in Ireland no longer reside in the State.

The volume of teachers abroad is likely to spark calls for more to be done to incentivise them to return home or help prevent young teaching graduates moving abroad in the first place.

Blindboy at Treaty City Brewery, Limerick. Photograph: Brian Arthur
