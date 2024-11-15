Your top stories on Friday: More than 4,600 Irish teachers working abroad; support for Independents rises in poll

Áine Nolan (4) with Garda Keith Moroney after she switched on the Christmas lights on Grafton Street in Dublin last night. Photograph: Bryan Meade/handout

More than 4,600 Irish teachers working abroad as schools at home struggle with staff shortages – study

More than 4,600 Irish teachers are estimated to be working abroad at a time of acute staff shortages in many schools, according to official estimates.

The analysis, the first official effort to quantify the volume of teachers who have emigrated, assumes that registered teachers without any evidence of taxable income or social welfare support in Ireland no longer reside in the State.

The volume of teachers abroad is likely to spark calls for more to be done to incentivise them to return home or help prevent young teaching graduates moving abroad in the first place.

Blindboy at Treaty City Brewery, Limerick. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Blindboy: ‘My autism diagnosis wasn’t much use to me as an adult. It would have been life-changing at school’: The podcaster and author on an Ireland without rules, his school trauma, adult autism diagnosis and unconventional mother

London-based property firm nears deal for Buswells Hotel: A new UK real-estate firm cofounded by an Irish property veteran is close to buying Buswells, the storied hotel opposite Leinster House once owned by the Quinn family, for about €15 million, according to sources.

Ireland v Argentina: Hosts must improve or fall prey to Pumas on a mission: A week can be a long time in rugby, and especially in November. Before Ireland’s opening Autumn Nations Series game against the All Blacks, there was almost blase expectations of another November clean sweep. Now, instead, that hope has been dashed and danger looms large over the horizon, writes Gerry Thornley.

From enchanted forests to winter wonderlands: 12 Christmas experiences to try around Ireland: From helicopter rides with Santa and light displays in Dublin Zoo to Christmas markets, there’s something to entertain the whole family.

Donald Trump picks Elon Musk for The White House Listen | 25:08

