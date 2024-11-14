From enchanted forests to winter wonderlands: 12 Christmas experiences to try around Ireland

It might feel like the Halloween decor has only just been packed away but Christmas is fast approaching. How will you choose to celebrate the season this year? Whether you want to be dazzled by the lights at Dublin Zoo, soak up the Christmas cheer (and buy those last minute gifts) at a craft fair or you fancy a festive train ride – there’s luckily no end to the possibilities. We’ve put together suggestions of 12 fun things to do with the family across Ireland.

Winter Woodland, Avondale, Co Wicklow

Winter Woodland

Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow

Avondale’s Winter Wonderland comes to life on November 15th, with a host of activities to enjoy. Experienced skaters and beginners alike can take to the ice in front of the historic Avondale House from November 16th to January 19th. Ticket prices for Wicklow on Ice start at €13.95. You could also ascend through the treetops after sunset, reaching 40 metres above the forest floor with the Treetop Night Lights or take a stroll through the Christmas market, which is open for business on November 30th, December 1st, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd. Adult tickets for the Treetop Night Lights experience cost €20, with children entering for €16 – tots under three go free. Two adults and up to three kids under 18 gaining entry for just shy of €50. See beyondthetreesavondale.com for further details.

The Enchanted Kingdom in Slane

The Enchanted Kingdom

Slane Castle, Co Meath

The Enchanted Kingdom is taking over the grounds of Slane Castle from November 14th with a 1km-long light and sound installation. This after-dark journey is expected to take between 60 and 90 minutes as you encounter glowing sculptures, talking trees and magical creatures of ice and fire along the way. Ticket prices start at €21.50. slanecastle.ie

Christmas Spectacular

Smithfield, Dublin

Dublin’s Smithfield Square will be home to a new Christmas extravaganza from 11am-9pm, November 22nd to January 2nd. The Christmas Spectacular will feature an ice rink, Christmas market and a Ferris wheel to take in the sights from above. Some more novel additions include the Nutcracker Snug and an ice museum. Plan ahead to visit the ice museum, with children’s tickets available online for €8 and adults for €12 (plus a small booking fee). christmasspectacular.ie

READ MORE

Kate Cosgrove (3) at this year's Wild Lights. Photograph: Patrick Bolger

Wild Lights

Dublin Zoo, Dublin

Dublin Zoo’s annual Wild Lights will take place from October 24th, running until January 5th, 2025. This year’s theme promises to take visitors on a journey through time. Ticket prices range from €20.50 to €25.50, with offpeak prices applying to midweek dates (Monday-Wednesday) in December. Children under three can visit for free but still require a ticket to get in. dublinzoo.ie

[ Gate Theatre stages classic children’s stories for Christmas: see human beans and under-the-floorboards BorrowersOpens in new window ]

Rathwood Santa train

Rathwood Santa Train

Rathwood, Co Carlow

You can enjoy a festive train ride through the forest at Rathwood this holiday season. Designed by Spotlight Productions, the people behind the legendary Late Late Toy Show, this experience promises all the glitz and glamour of the North Pole, in Carlow. After you hop off the train, you’ll be taken to the toy factory where you’ll receive a gift carefully crafted by Santa’s elves. Finally, the experience ends with a meet and greet with none other than the man himself – Santa. Children’s tickets are priced from €18.95, whilst adult tickets start at €14.95. santatrain.ie

Christmas at Bunratty Castle. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Christmas at Bunratty Castle

Bunratty Castle, Co Clare

Clare’s Bunratty Castle and Folk Park has a range of family-friendly activities on offer over the winter months. Meet Santa in his grotto from November 29th to December 23rd, enjoy breakfast with him in the castle, or indulge in a grand Christmas banquet. The castle’s resident seanchaí will be on hand to tell some festive tales and there will be light displays, train rides, puppet and magic shows on offer too. To find out more and book your tickets, visit bunrattycastle.ie

Waterford Winterval last year. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Winterval

Waterford city

Pay a visit to the official European city of Christmas 2024 – Waterford. Waterford’s Winterval runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 15th until Monday December 23rd, with a range of free and ticketed events to choose from. Fly with Santa from Waterford Airport via helicopter, listen to the sounds of the Olde Worlde Choir or join a gingerbread-making workshop. The festival kicks off with a special tree lighting ceremony on Broad Street at 6pm on Friday 15th. winterval.ie

[ The 12 savings of Christmas: When to shop (November), what to drink (not Champagne) and moreOpens in new window ]

Last year's Gifted at the RDS. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

Gifted, Contemporary Craft and Design Fair

The RDS, Dublin

Dublin’s RDS will be home to the annual Gifted craft fair from 10am-9pm, from Wednesday, December 4th until Sunday, December 8th. With hundreds of independent brands and artisan food producers at your fingertips, this is the perfect way to get all your gift shopping sorted early. Tickets are flexible and cost €13.58 per person. giftedfair.ie

Galway Christmas Market

Eyre Square, Co Galway

Now in its fourteenth year, the Galway Christmas Market will take place from Friday, November 8th to Sunday January 5th, 2025. All the usual best bits will be there, from the Big Wheel and carousel to Santa’s Express Train and Santa’s Grotto. Wander around Eyre Square – get a bite to eat from one of the many food stalls, sip on some mulled wine, and enjoy some live choir music. galwaytourism.ie

Belfast Christmas Market. Photograph: iStock

Belfast Christmas Market,

Belfast City Hall, Belfast

Opening on November 16th, Belfast Christmas market promises to transport you back in time to the Victorian era with a Dickensian-themed experience this year. Take a bird’s-eye view of the bustling market from the helter-skelter (preferably before filling up on burgers and hot chocolate from one of the many food stalls) or ride the vintage carousel. Santa’s grotto will also be there with tickets costing £15 (€18) per child, £20 for two children and £25 for three or more children. The grotto experience includes meeting and receiving a gift from Santa, as well as a professional photograph. All money raised will go towards Kids Together Belfast and St Gerard’s Special School. belfastcity.gov.uk

Corkmas

Corkmas

Cork City

Along with the Christmas Lights, Ferris wheel, markets and other festive events, Cork will host its first parade – led by Santa Claus on his sleigh – on November 15th. Featuring dancers, stiltwalkers, large-scale street spectacles and bands, the parade will move through the city centre in a 20-30 minute display starting on North Main St at 6:30pm. Handmade lanterns produced with local schools in workshops with Cork Community Art Link will light the way for dancers from The Montford School of Dance and Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance. There will be seasonal theatre pieces from LUXe who often participate in Cork’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. corkcity.ie

Winter Wonderland at Westport House

Winter Wonderland

Westport House, Co Mayo

Westport House welcomes Santa, his elves and Mrs Claus to Mayo this Christmas for the Winter Wonderland experience. After a personal visit with Santa, children can listen to some festive stories told by Mrs Claus, make some decorations and take a ride on the train. To top it all off, there will be some tasty hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Tickets start at €37.50 for children and for €16.50 adults. Hurry, because they are selling fast! westporthouse.ie